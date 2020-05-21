The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party strongly condemned the pressures aimed at the State Electoral Commission (SEC) by the SDSM led Government, meant to get it to accept that elections are take place before it is safe. SEC President Oliver Derkovski today said that he is under direct pressure that elections take place before the Commission is ready.

The source of this pressure is the outgoing Government and Zoran Zaev. VMRO-DPMNE condemns all forms of pressure over the SEC in the strongest possible terms, and we demand that Zaev and the Government stop interfering in their work. Zaev and his brother Vice were caught bribing voters, and now they are pushing the SEC in an attempt to hold irregular elections. The citizens must be allowed to express their political will freely and without pressure, VMRO said.

As SDSM demands elections in June, VMRO insists that it will be safer to wait until August or September, which would also allow that a proper electoral campaign is conducted.