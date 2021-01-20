VMRO-DPMNE submitted a proposal to the DKSK Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the contracts awarded to a public relations company linked to the ruling SDSM party. Brigada Design, owned by SDSM party member of the Skopje municipal council Bojan Ivanovic, has received contracts from the Innovation Fund and the Energy Regulatory Agency worth 10 million denars (160,000 EUR). Both agencies are notorious for their corruption and political patronage.

We call on the Anti-Corruption Commission to wake up from hibernation and we remind them that they are an independent body that should not take orders from the Government. If they don’t act, the commission will show that are not independent from the ruling party and that they are accomplices in these crimes, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski.