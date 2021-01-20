Regardless of the number of percentage representation the census shows, it will not affect the acquired rights, the Constitution, the laws, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Wednesday.
As he said, the numbers may be relative as a result of the free movement of people.
It is a statistical and realistic procedure. There will be no reflection in the part of acquired rights… these are acquired rights and variables are possible, in a global village of migrations, of departure and return of citizens, in the country, professional engagements, definitely should not and will not affect any of already established legal solutions, said Zaev.
Comments are closed for this post.