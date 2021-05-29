VMRO-DPMNE accused Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce of trying to cover up the gruesome case of a nurse from Debar who suffered a botched C-section surgery that left her without a kidney, her uterus and womb. The case was investigated after public outrage prompted by months of inaction – possibly due to the fact that the doctor who operated on the woman Yildiz Veapovska was a major official of the DUI party in Struga.

The initial find, which angered the public, was that there was no wrongdoing in the case, but Minister Filipce promised a broader investigation. Now that report also found no wrongdoing – except that the woman also had her baby girl mistakenly listed as a boy.