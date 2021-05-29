VMRO-DPMNE accused Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce of trying to cover up the gruesome case of a nurse from Debar who suffered a botched C-section surgery that left her without a kidney, her uterus and womb. The case was investigated after public outrage prompted by months of inaction – possibly due to the fact that the doctor who operated on the woman Yildiz Veapovska was a major official of the DUI party in Struga.
The initial find, which angered the public, was that there was no wrongdoing in the case, but Minister Filipce promised a broader investigation. Now that report also found no wrongdoing – except that the woman also had her baby girl mistakenly listed as a boy.
The outcome of the investigation only confirms the attempt to cover up the scandal. The tragic fate of the mother is being ignored to protect powerful circles from accountability. Especially given that this is not the only case of malpractice linked to this doctor, the opposition party said in its press release.
