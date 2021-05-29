A large new protest is planned this afternoon for the release of the political prisoners of the Zaev regime. Protest organizers are calling the citizens of Skopje to gather in front of the Government building at 18:30.

Like in the similar rally a month ago, the protest is focused on a demand for retrials of the 16 protesters and Interior Ministry officials sentenced at the April 27th trial. The Zaev regime used this trial to blackmail members of Parliament from the opposition into voting for the imposed name change – the three blackmailed representatives were given pardons but the other defendants remain in prison with long sentences.

Even regime officials and supporters like President Pendarovski and DUI leader Ali Ahmeti agreed that the “terrorism”charges that were used are not appropriate in this case.