VMRO-DPMNE accuses the Prosecutor’s Office of trying to hide the Oncology scandal.

As they say, even after two months, there is no reaction, no information, no investigation is opened, let alone an indictment.

The public and the media, as well as the inquiry committee in the Parliament, have come to light with gruesome data that an artificial shortage of drugs was created at Oncology, that expensive therapy was procured wholesale from the government’s favorite wholesaler, that the drugs were delivered without a protocol and without records, that part of the therapy ended up on the black market, that no software was used and no system was used to control the spending of the expensive therapy, that the patients were not properly treated, there were no appointments and dozens of other frightening data.

This “Wild Meat” scandal brought to light the entire cancer mafia that was getting rich on the backs of the most seriously ill.

And now instead of the Prosecutor’s Office coming out with specific names of the culprits, they keep silent and try to smear everyone in order to save the real ones responsible.

It is nothing but a new “cable is at fault” operation. If this government has no will to expose the crimes of the Oncology clinic, if this top prosecutor has no interest in solving the scandal, very soon there will be a change of government, which will be followed by a serious investigation and responsibility.

There will be responsibility for the cancer mafia, but also for all those who allowed and concealed this, says the reaction of VMRO-DPMNE.