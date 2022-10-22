VMRO-DPMNE accuses that for half a month there has been no reaction from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission about the “Broilo” affair, that is, about how while Kovacevski is holding office, a company founded by him receives state aid.

It is unprecedented that the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission have no institutional response for more than half a month to numerous presented facts about conflict of interests and influence peddling in the Broilo affair. At the center of that affair and the solar cartel is the deserter Kovacevski, and more than 26 million euros are involved.

In an attempt to prematurely amnesty Kovacevski, the Anti-Corruption Commission said that there was no conflict of interest in the Broilo affair, and it got even more stuck because Kovacevski himself admitted that while he was the Deputy Minister of Finance, money was transferred to Pikcell Group, a company founded by him. VMRO-DPMNE then submitted a complaint to the Anti-Corruption Commission about the Broilo affair, but there was silence from there.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office reacts neither, although there are facts and information in the media that a company founded by the prime minister is involved in an affair weighing over 26 million euros. Pikcell Group is the company that built a factory for photovoltaics within a year after it was established, and 8 months after Kovacevski became prime minister, it entered into an investment of 54 million euros in TIRZ Tetovo together with a newly established Bulgarian company, reacted the opposition party.