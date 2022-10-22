Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said after Friday’s Berlin Process meeting of FMs that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will bring the energy support package to Skopje in the course of next week.

I also had the opportunity to meet with the European Commissioner for Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, who gave extremely positive news, namely the energy support package that will be announced with the arrival of the President of the European Commission next week in Skopje, above all, the help in overcoming the current problems in terms of energy supply and high prices for industry and households, said Osmani.

In his presentation, Minister Osmani referred to the challenges faced by Macedonia and the measures taken to solve them sooner. He emphasized that what is considered particularly important for us is, on the one hand, the initiative for the Berlin process to ensure a connection with the EU processes, but at the same time to ensure mutual complementarity through the exchange of the countries’ positive experiences.