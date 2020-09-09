Speaking at Wednesday’s protest against the increase of electricity prices, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski made three requests to the Government, which he said should be answered in the coming days.

First request – return the old price of electricity. Reduce the percentage instead of giving the universal supplier extraordinary profit.

Second request – a weekend without VAT in September as promised before the elections.

Third request – professionalization of the Energy Regulatory Commission with beyond party staff, underlined Mickoski.