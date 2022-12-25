VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Timco Mucunski said that it is possible that the main opposition party will support a call from the Albanian BESA party for protests whose goal would be to spark early elections.

We support enlarging the opposition bloc. This can help move Macedonia in a proper direction, unlike the current direction of narrow partisan interests that is pursued by the DUI dominated Government, supported by SDSM. We should do anything based on our common principles, and why not hold protests as well, said Mucunski, who is the Mayor of Skopje’s Aerodrom district.

Kasami conditioned his support for the proposed amendments to the Constitution, to include the Bulgarian nation in its preamble, with holding early elections. This practically ends any hope for the SDSM – DUI Government to amend the Constitution.

In a Sitel TV interview, Mucunski said that the municipalities in Macedonia, most of which are now VMRO ran, are facing serious problems with the energy crisis which has taken a large share of their budgets. He accused Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska, who was named head of the ZELS association of municipalities, of failing to represent their interests and to look for solutions to this problem.