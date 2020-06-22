All of Macedonia is witnessing the racketeering scheme of the Zaev family. Millions to get out of detention, rigged trials and selective justice. Before the eyes of the entire Macedonian public, justice was traded with, there was racketeering and corruption, the judiciary, which is under the full control of the Zaev family, made politically motivated decisions under threats and pressure, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The priority of the SDSM Government also in the midst of the global pandemic remained crime and corruption, state money still ends up in the accounts of state and party officials of SDSM.

The outcome of the government’s incompetence is the daily three-digit number of new cases in Macedonia and a record number of deaths, while Zaev’s number one priority remains to be racketeering.

The entire Macedonian public heard where we should look for the extorted millions, only Vilma Ruskovska and Ljubomir Jovevski remained deaf to the allegations of the crime worth millions.

It is already clear that this is a well-organized racketeering scheme of the mafia involving prosecutors, lawyers and judges that has been trading with justice for the past three years.

Thanks to the same racketeering schemes, the Macedonian healthcare system is also dysfunctional. Even after three years, there is no trace from the new clinical center, and every day we hear about scandals in the healthcare sector at a time when the coronavirus outbreak is raging across Macedonia.

People are paying for the crime of the government with their lives.

The choice is between a renewal that VMRO-DPMNE will bring and a fraud that we have from Zaev and SDSM. Macedonia does not forget, and people will make a difference, reads VMRO-DPMNE’s press release.

