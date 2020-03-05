VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski presented additional elements of his infrastucture and reform program. The program provides for building 20 new schools and reconstruction 50 existing schools, and greatly increasing the salaries of teachers and university professors. Additionally, cultural institutions will receive guaranteed annual budgets while private companies will get tax rebates if they support cultural events.

We need renewal of our country and we need results. Education an dculture are areas which must receive the necessary attention, they are the corner stones of our society and our recognizable characteristics, Mickoski said.

VMRO-DPMNE pledged to increase salaries of teachers to 600 EUR and the salaries of university professors to the 1.000-1.800 EUR.