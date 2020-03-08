VMRO-DPMNE promises a package of measures for investment in culture and digitalization of cultural and artistic heritage.

As a capital project, the party says they pledge to digitize cultural and artistic heritage in order to preserve it from the oblivion of time. In addition, they say they are committed to renewing the Museum of Macedonia building, investing in Macedonian brands and creative industries.

VMRO-DPMNE is committed to a renewal that will provide a delegated budget for cultural institutions.

This includes confidence in funding projects in culture, but also motivation for a reward for the most successful, the party said in a press release.

They are also committed to a renewal that will stimulate the business sector to invest in culture.