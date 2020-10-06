VMRO-DPMNE, with the support of the citizens, staged Tuesday a new protest against the electricity price hike.



The protest started at 6 pm, starting from the Sports Center “Jane Sandanski” to the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Thousands of citizens formed convoys of vehicles and together with VMRO-DPMNE expressed their revolt against this government and the Energy Regulatory Commission due to the increase of electricity prices during the coronavirus crisis, when many were left on the streets without job and no income.