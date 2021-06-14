VMRO-DPMNE resumes its protests today, and will blockade the Foreign Ministry for two hours, starting at 17h. The opposition party is in revolt against the secretive talks the Zaev regime is conducting with Bulgaria.

The Executive Committee of the party met in Bitola over the weekend and decided that the protests will continue. VMRO calls on Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani to reveal the proposals that are being negotiated before the public. Osmani is expected to appear before the Parliament on Wednesday.

Bulgaria is blocking Macedonia from opening EU accession talks and demands major concessions on national identity and national history issues.