The standard of the citizens is sinking, and the government of Zaevism is not showing any reaction, said VMRO-DPMNE.

Retail prices in December increased by 6%, fuel prices also went up, the price of electricity increased by 15%, the price of heating by almost 15%, which directly affects the family budget of every citizen. The government of the pawn Kovacevski did nothing to prevent it. There was no timely supply of gas, there was no timely excavation of domestic coal and domestic production of electricity, there was no timely protection of the market with basic products.

Additionally, the budget deficit is 7 billion and 255 million euros or new debt for each family from the beginning of 2022 in the amount of new 14,500 denars. That is the result of the Zaevism, where in the midst of economic, health and energy crisis, the first priority is the purchase of gilded cutlery for the pawn Kovacevski.

The crime of the Zaevism, due to which this year Macedonia is ranked as one of the most corrupt countries in Europe, brought the country to the bottom in terms of foreign investment and economic growth in the entire region.