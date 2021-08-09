VMRO-DPMNE says that covid.

The Covid measures are same as the government, ineffective and discriminatory. Now Zaev and Filipce are dealing with the consequences of the coronavirus, and the reasons for this now are the complete ignoring of the problem and the untimely immunization. The race for commissions, instead of the race for vaccines, contributed to Macedonia breaking another infamous record today, which is at the top of the list of infections. VMRO-DPMNE calls for vaccination, but we respect the right of others who think otherwise and the government has no right to restrict their right and freedom of choice, the party said in a press release on Monday.