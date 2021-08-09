The SDSM government deserted and left the people in the lurch with the fires. It showed that the system does not work and that SDSM has rotten power, said VMRO-DPMNE on Monday.
The opposition party blasts Zaev for going to Berovo to take pictures and then left, while the fire continued blazing.
This time the dangerous incapacity of the government costs lives. Instead of putting out fires, SDSM spread fake news and slander, because for this government of Zaev, lives have no value. Instead of saving the people, they are dealing with necrophilia and slander. The fires confirmed that Zaev’s government is dangerously incompetent. It is necessary for the Parliament to urgently discuss the shortcomings of the system and to locate the individual responsibility for the omissions, said VMRO-DPMNE.
