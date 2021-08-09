Wildfires are still burning near Pehcevo, Skopje’s Saraj, Petrovec, Staro Nagoricane, Prilep, Stip, and Bitola. The fires near Delcevo and surrounding the villages of Dren and Smolane near Prilep have been put under control, according to the Crisis Management Center on Monday morning.

According CMC informed, the fires near the village of Trbotiviste – Nov Istevnik and the village of Razlovci in the municipality of Delcevo are under complete control and there is no danger of their spread. Teams that monitor the location of the fire when a hotspot appears in the burned area immediately respond to any expansion.