The Mayor of Struga from DUI, Ramiz Merko, is on the US State Department blacklist because he interfered in court proceedings and abused funds. DUI’s high official in charge of Struga is declared as persona-non-grata by the USA. His entire family is blacklisted, VMRO-DPMNE reacts on Tuesday State Department decision.

“The State Department clearly confirmed that high officials, part of the SDS and DUI Government, are criminals. The USA noted that Governmental officials interfere in the judicial authorities and dictate sentences. The USA also noted that there is no independent and professional judicial system, but political influence by high officials from the criminal coalition DUI – SDS.”, reads the party’s reaction.

In the last six years, the reaction reads, VMRO-DPMNE persistently warned that there is interference by the Government in the court proceedings, that the judicial organs are party-based and politicalized. Virtually all State Department reports of the past seveeral years note corruption and crime by Government’s officials.

“This is a slap in the face for SDS and DUI by the USA.

This is only one of the reasons why DUI has to go to opposition. The institutions should not remain silent, but react promptly.

What we need is accountability, concludes the VMRO-DPMNE reaction.