VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition today will file a non-confidence motion against Talat Xhaferi.

The subsequent scandals and the irresponsible and unprofessional work of the Parliament Speaker are some of the reasons that VMRO-DPMNE considers as the basis for the non-confidence motion against the Parliament Speaker.

On several occasions, Xhaferi blatantly violated the provisions of the Constitution, the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament, as well as the laws that regulate the work of the Parliament. Since Xhaferi was elected Parliament Speaker, we are witnessing more and more scandals in his work. The last in the series was the scandal when the MPs of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia” were locked in the hall where the plenary session was held. In the temple of Macedonian democracy in the Macedonian Parliament, the opposition MPs were denied the guaranteed right to freedom and movement, MP Afina Stojanoska said on Sunday.

She added that, during his mandate, all in order to fulfill the coalition agreements, Talat Xhaferi in his work acts as a Member of Parliament, and not as Parliament Speaker, who should cooperate with the coordinators of the parliamentary groups, as provided in Article 60 of Rules of Procedure of the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia.

61 votes are needed for the non-confidence motion to pass. For now, AA has not stated its position on whether it will support the motion, while the Besa Movement says that it will support it.

