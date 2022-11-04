365 days mayors of VMRO-DPMNE, on Saturday and Sunday, Fair of the changes that bring the future. VMRO-DPMNE is holding the first political fair in Macedonia. The fair will last two days. Through interactive presentations, panel discussions, the projects that have been implemented in the past 365 days in the municipalities run by VMRO-DPMNE mayors will be presented.

The Fair of Changes aims to show how in just 365 days the approach of the municipalities to the citizens has changed completely, the priority is the people, the residents of the settlements that make up the municipalities, projects are implemented daily, and the municipal administrations serve the citizens.