VMRO-DPMNE is holding Thursday protests in five cities due to high air pollution. The protests will start at 19 h and will take place in Skopje (in front of the Government building), Bitola, Strumica, Tetovo and Kumanovo.

The SDSM government continues with its irresponsible policy regarding the most burning issue – air pollution. Air pollution in the midst of a pandemic kills, and the government says it is just fog, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The party says that due to the incompetence of the government led by Zaev, the lives of the citizens are in danger.

VMRO-DPMNE called on the government to exempt from work pregnant women and chronically ill people, both in the private and public sector, due to increased air pollution, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.