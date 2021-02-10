VMRO-DPMNE maintains the position that the government wants to conduct a political census. Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi returned the initiative to collect signatures because the name the Republic of Macedonia. The party announced that they will conduct the procedure themselves.

Despite such institutional obstacles, VMRO-DPMNE will start the initiative of collecting signatures from all citizens, a non-partisan initiative where every citizen who stands for a fair European and credible census, every citizen who is against such a political census that leads to falsification can sign it, said Antonio Milososki.

VMRO-DPMNE announced that as of tomorrow it will start collecting the necessary 10 thousand signatures at points on squares and markets in cities and villages, which it plans to submit directly to Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi as a proposal for nullifying the census law.