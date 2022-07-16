The traitor Dimitar Kovacevski and the anti-Macedonian SDSM will very soon be held accountable for high treason. What they adopted and agreed to today is a betrayal of Macedonia and the Macedonian people. Complete Bulgarianization and assimilation of Macedonia, this is a shame for the whole country, states the reaction of VMRO-DPMNE to the press conference of Dimitar Kovacevski.

The party says that the anti-Macedonian SDSM and the traitor Kovacevski, instead of being on the side of the people who marched and protested against this assimilation proposal for days, placed themselves on the dark side of history.

The anti-Macedonians from SDSM, with this harmful proposal that they adopted in the government, renounced Macedonian history, Macedonian language, Macedonian culture and Macedonian identity. These anti-Macedonians are traitors to the Macedonian people. The report that was voted today by the anti-Macedonians from SDSM has no meaning, because the negotiating framework is conditioned by the Government, which is a change to the Constitution of the country with the aim of including the Bulgarians into the Constitution. There will be no change to the Constitution of Macedonia, and the deputies of VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition will not allow it, reads the reaction.

VMRO-DPMNE will also advocate for change of the negotiating framework, where all disputed parts that assimilate the state and the Macedonian people will be removed.

VMRO-DPMNE is for negotiations with the EU on an equal basis and full respect for European values.