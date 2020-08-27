VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev said that the party will give up its Deputy Speaker of Parliament, in an attempt to reduce the costly expansion of this position. The SDSM – DUI led majority proposed five deputy speakers, even though the standard over the past decade was to have three of these officials.

We said that this is too much and that the costs associated with these positions are unnecessary, Janusev said.

This will put the focus on SDSM to reduce to overall number and give up on their deputy speaker position as well.

Regarding whether VMRO will take part in the session of Parliament on Saturday when SDSM and DUI hope to stage a vote on their new Government, Janusev replied that the conservative party will oppose the bad policies of this proposed Government.