VMRO-DPMNE officials Vladimir Misajlovski and Timco Mucunski honored Macedonia’s first President Metodija Andonov – Cento, who chaired the WW2 ASNOM assembly when Macedonia was declared a state.

The Government toned down its honoring of Cento, who was persecuted by the Yugoslav Communist authorities after the war. His family continues to be persecuted by the Zaev regime which imprisoned his great-grandson Jane Cento for “terrorism”.