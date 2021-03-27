VMRO-DPMNE welcomed the “friendly gesture from Serbia”, to allow Macedonian citizens to take the coronavirus vaccine there, faced with the lack of any vaccines at home. VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called for a moment of silence today as the death toll rose over 3,600, with 35 deaths in just one day. Mickoski condemned the inability of the Zaev regime to procure vaccines, and especially his morbid joke – Zaev said that it’s good that Macedonia is lagging in finding vaccines because this way other countries “tested them for us”.

The death rate we see today would have been lower had we started vaccinations sooner. But the Government prioritized taking commission from the vaccine deals over public health. And now they demand we hold a census in face of this infection rate. Drop the idea of a census, protect the lives of our citizens, Mickoski said.

In a press release, the opposition party reminded Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce that the thousands of citizens who went to Serbia today are Macedonian taxpayers who support the Macedonian public healthcare system, but can’t get even basic services.

The party strongly condemned the insistence from the Zaev regime to conduct a census starting next week, which is certain to add to the infections and deaths.