One of the sons of former security chief Saso Mijalkov, and his cousin, son of Saso’s brother Vlado Mijalkov, were arrested today after a fight in a cafe in Skopje.

The two cousins, as well as others in their retinue, got into a fight with a 19 year old. Both were rounded up by the police.

Saso Mijalkov was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2015 wiretapping scandal, after a brief escape from the country (likely to Serbia) that embarrassed the Zaev regime.