After the appointment of Judge Dobrila Kacarska as President of the Constitutional Court, and Cvetanka Ivanova as Constitutional Judge, Zaev makes a forum of SDSM pensioners from the court, according to the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

There is no greater act of partisanship of the state than that of the Constitutional Court, which is a state pillar, protector and guardian of the Constitution to want to appoint a former MP, party official and current Secretary General of the Parliament from the ranks of SDSM, as Cvetanka Ivanova for Constitutional judge, said the party and asked what legitimacy does Ivanova, who has been a senior party official for more than a decade, have?, VMRO-DPMNE said.

Ivanova not only shared positions with the Zaev family, she also awarded contracts. Zoran Ivanov, son of Cvetanka, who is the owner of the Strumica-based Dikor company is also a business partner of Trajce Zaev in the Omni Gradba company which deals with construction. The Dikor company was awarded a contract in the amount of 300,000 euros from the Public Enterprise for maintenance and protection of highways and regional roads for performing road works in winter conditions, for the territory of the area of Stip for the 2019/2020 season, the party added.