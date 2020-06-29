The municipality of Strumica signed over 70 contracts, worth a total of a million euros, with the company DIKOR, owned by the family of Cvetanka Laskova, adviser to SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev.

Zaev was Mayor of Strumica for over a decade and is suspected of diverting the municipal budget toward his own businesses and those of his associates, said VMRO-DPMNE official Orce Georgievski.

Georgievski said that the DIKOR company, is officially ran by Zoran Ivanov, the son of Cvetanka Ivanova. Zoran Ivanov is co-owner of the OMNI Construction company, together with Trajce Zaev, Zoran Zaev’s powerful cousin, creating a direct link between the contracts approved by the Zaev influenced town hall and Zaev’s family.