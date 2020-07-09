With at least 6,7 MPs, we will be part of the government that will be able to get 61 MPs, said the leader of Besa, Bilal Kasami, in Wednesday’s election debate on TV21.

In Parliament, after the elections, according to the agreement, every MP registers as a member of the party that nominated him on the list. From the moment after the elections and the officialization of the results, the Besa Movement will have its mandates, Kasami explained.

He added that Besa would have his own parliamentary group, and with at least 6,7 MPs would be part of a government that would win 61 seats, after which he rubbed his nose knowing he was lying.