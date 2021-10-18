The Minister of Local Self-Government Goran Milevski, who this year as a candidate of DOM and LDP sought the vote of the people of Bitola for mayoral term, finished third in Sunday’s elections. Milevski’s party, a coalition partner of SDSM, decided to act together with DOM, and not with the “big partner” in the local elections, so 3,336 people from Bitola cast their vote for Mileski on Sunday.

According to the results from the website of the State Election Commission, in the Municipality of Bitola the candidate of VMRO-DPMNE Toni Konjanovski won with 19,532 votes or 42.83% of the votes, while Hristo Kondovski from SDSM came in second, who won almost 2,000 votes less (17,891 votes, ie 39.23%).

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said late Sunday that they expect support from all coalition partners in the second round of elections, and that the winning results will be provided “with all our capacities”, which means that he is sure that Mileski will support Kondovski in the second round.

Ljupco Nikolovski, the general secretary of SDSM, also said that they expect the support of Milevski, the president of the LDP, for a turnaround in the second round.

However, during the campaign, Milevski himself and all the candidates of his coalition clearly showed their dissatisfaction with the work of the ruling coalition.

Whether it was just a political game, it will be shown in the coming days.