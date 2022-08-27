With Kovacevski, the people pay 50% more expensive electricity, and companies up to 400% more compared to last year, according to the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

After Kovacevski became prime minister, the price of electricity for households increased by almost 50%, our fellow citizens who last year paid an average of 3,000 denars for electricity per month now pay a minimum of 4,500 denars. In addition to citizens, businesses are also at risk. The price of electricity for companies with Kovacevski in power has increased by 400%. With the anti-Macedonian SDS, both the people and the companies are brought to the brink of survival. Urgent measures are needed that will mean help for households and companies, VMRO-DPMNE points out.

With the anti-Macedonian SDS, it turned out to be impossible, so the solution is early parliamentary elections as soon as possible, the part added.