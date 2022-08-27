The First Vice-President of the Government, Artan Grubi wrote on Facebook that the voice and will of Tetovo people is decisive for the Government, therefore as of Tuesday a decision will be made to return the premises that were assigned to the Real Estate Cadastre Agency to the medical high school in Tetovo.
Grubi reacted to the controversies about giving the old building of the medical high school in Tetovo to the Real Estate Cadastre Agency, stressing that the decision was made by the Government without any negative tendency.
There is no intentional tendency in the approval of this decision by the Government. This decision was originally made at the request of the Cadastre Agency in 2021, at the time when Tetovo municipality was run by Teuta Arifi.
The government then considered the reasonableness of this request to satisfy the spatial needs of the Cadastre Agency, which kept the documentation in inappropriate spaces and provided services in inappropriate conditions for the citizens of Tetovo, and adopted the decision, but at the request of the municipality, it then returned the premises at the school’s disposal, said Grubi.
