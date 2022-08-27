The First Vice-President of the Government, Artan Grubi wrote on Facebook that the voice and will of Tetovo people is decisive for the Government, therefore as of Tuesday a decision will be made to return the premises that were assigned to the Real Estate Cadastre Agency to the medical high school in Tetovo.

Grubi reacted to the controversies about giving the old building of the medical high school in Tetovo to the Real Estate Cadastre Agency, stressing that the decision was made by the Government without any negative tendency.