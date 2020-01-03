The resignation of Zoran Zaev as Macedonian Prime Minister today was seen as a step of disappointment and outrage after the European Union rejected his request to open EU accession talks.

Zaev has asked for an early election, noting his “disappointment and outrage” at the European Union’s failure to start membership talks with “North” Macedonia and Albania last year. France, supported by Denmark and the Netherlands, strongly opposed membership talks, calling for an overhaul of the EU’s procedures for admitting new members, Washington Post writes, carrying a report from Associated Press.

A caretaker Government is being appointed later today, with the task to organize elections on April 12th.