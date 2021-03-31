The State Statistics Bureau census teams are going to be in a difficult situation tomorrow, as under law, the planned census is supposed to begin. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev accepted the demand from VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to postpone the “corona census” for September, when hopefully the infection rate will be lower and some of the citizens will be inoculated, but this political agreement has not been put to law.

Speaker Talat Xhaferi today sabotaged the session where a bill to postpone the census was supposed to be discussed. Xhaferi returned it to the Government, claiming that there are some technical issues with the bill.

Nikola Micevski from VMRO-DPMNE said that another attempt will be made on Thursday.