The action plan, actually the sectorial plan for cooperation with Bulgaria, defined by the two countries, should be adopted at the second intergovernmental conference, which is to take place next week or earlier after the exact date is agreed by the countries’ foreign ministers, Bujar Osmani and Ekaterina Zaharieva, it will help to create the overall environment for resolving the other open issues that I believe we can resolve as soon as possible, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Monday.

Zaev explained that the Action Plan is defined at the sectorial level, the work of the Historical-Educational Commission is special, and the political issues we are discussing with the eastern neighbor are special. The action, ie the sectorial plan, should be determined at the intergovernmental conference led by Osmani and Zaharieva. As soon as it is determined, as Zaev emphasized, it will come as a record of the governments of the two countries to adopt it and it will be immediately put into operation.