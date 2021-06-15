Zoran Zaev agreed with the request rom the two main ethnic Albanian oppositoin parties – AA and Alternative – that their proposal for a new citizenship law is adopted without filibustering. AA and Alternative want to greatly relax citizenship requirements in order to offer citizenship to tens of thousands of ethnic Albanians, many of whom have only a passing connection with Macedonia.

We have no problem, we aligned the law with them, and it is acceptable that it is proposed under the European flag procedure. We are now conducting checks, because the law precisely defines which EU regulations and directives can be aligned here, Zaev said.

The European flag procedure allows that a law is voted on after only a short debate, with limited ability to the parties to filibuster it by submitting thousands of amendments – which is the main way to block legislation. But it is only meant to be used to align Macedonian laws with European standards and regulations, and the law would relax citizenship requirements greatly beyond the laws of the European Union member states.