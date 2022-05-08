VMRO-DPMNE called out the Government for giving 1.4 million EUR in farming subsidies to companies linked to former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, at a time when ordinary farmers are facing problems finding markets.

Our rice and cabbage farmers can’t sell their harvests, while the Zaev family is raking in 1.4 million EUR from the department led by his crony Ljupco Nikolovski. Instead of helping our farmers, Minister Nikolovski only cares how to help the Zaev businesses, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.