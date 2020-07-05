SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev campaigned in Skopje’s majority ethnic Albanian district of Cair today, where he hopes to make up the losing margin his SDSM party suffers with ethnic Macedonians. Zaev said that SDSM made brave decisions when it signed the treaties with Greece and Bulgaria, which are highly unpopular among ethnic Macedonians.

We showed we have courage and we expect to be rewarded by the people. VMRO-DPMNE and DUI will continue to lose because of their fake nationalism, said Zaev, who is also campaigning against the DUI party in majority Albanian districts.