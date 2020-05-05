In an interview with TV 24, SDSM leader, Zoran Zaev, said they would like to hold elections in early July.

There is no more important priority than health. We have to have people on the election boards, the citizens have to go to the polls. As responsible politicians, we need to take a stand. No one can say when there will be next coronavirus waves. There may be a new wave in the fall, according to epidemiologists. Mandates expire in the fall and we will enter a crisis, so our position is to hold elections in the fastest possible period of a relaxed coronavirus crisis, Zaev said.

