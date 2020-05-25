Any postponement of the elections is to the detriment of the health of the citizens, to the detriment of the economy and democracy. It is easy to distinguish between those who only refer to health and those who take concrete steps to protect it, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev in an interview with mkd.mk.

Zaev, among other things, underlines that it is not a great vision or responsibility if you repeat “health above all” 100 times.

It is a much bigger responsibility to talk about health while helping citizens, while reporting facts and accurate figures even when they are not favorable, to refrain from spreading untruths, to work on economic measures that increase consumption and not to allow the state of emergency to jeopardize democracy. Hence, it is easy to distinguish between those who only refer to health and those who take concrete measures to protect it, the ex- prime minister said.

He expects VMRO-DPMNE to participate in these elections, which, as he emphasizes, they have been looking for for a long time and for which they jointly agreed to be held on April 12, after which the opposition entered the interim government with its staff.