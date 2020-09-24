Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is pressing charges against VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, over his allegation that Zaev is at the helm of the major Racket scandal. People very close to Zaev, such as disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, were sentenced for extortion of 1.5 millon EUR from a businessman she was prosecuting, and VMRO claims that it is just the tip of the iceberg.

Nikoloaki claimed that Zaev’s involvement in the case is clear, that there are many additional victims of extortion and that the group extorted over 20 million EUR. In response, Zaev is pressing slander charges and demands a 1,000 in damages from Nikoloski.

A key person sentenced in the Racket trial, Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, openly pointed the finger at Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice Zaev, acknowledging that the money the group collected can be found with the ruling family. Prosecutors have steered clear from investigating the case in full even after Boki 13 insisted to give several testimonies before prosecutors detailing all he knows about the case.