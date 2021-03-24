Prime Minister Zoran Zaev expects mass vaccination in the country to begin later this month or early April. As he stated on Wednesday, the first quantities through the Covax program are expected to arrive in the country by the end of this month, and that the second doses of the Russian vaccine with which the health workers are vaccinated are expected to arrive next week.

According to Zaev, the Chinese Minister of Defense is paying a visit to the country on March 30 and he will probably give more precise information when will the Chinese vaccines arrive.