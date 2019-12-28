Notable career in the Army, but not a civilian – this comment was made by outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev after meeting with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in relation to Mickoski’s proposal for interim interior minister.
Although the two leaders of the main political parties VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM did not announce the name, the media has already published that it is Colonel Dragan Kovacki, commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade in the Army.
Given that Mickoski made a statement and did not give a name, I will only say that a military person has been nominated for Minister of Interior and hence the dilemma now arises as to whether the Constitution under Article 97, the Law on Service in the Army and the Law on the Ministry of Interior allow it. We will consult with our expert public, government experts on this, and we urge the public to give its opinion. It is good to crystallize such things in a transparent way. There is also a dilemma, for past times, for Siljan Avramovski, Mitko Cavkov or other names, they are authorized persons, this does not mean that the authorized person is not a civilian. Here is the problem of being a military person, and the Constitution has precisely stated that the defense and police are run by a civilian who has been a civilian for at least three years. He may have a military background as a candidate, but has been a civilian for at least the last three years, as a retired lieutenant general and lieutenant colonel. We have no prejudices, it is the right of the opposition and they should nominate him. I have heard this for the first time, but of course the Constitution and laws should apply in the country, said the outgoing Prime Minister after meeting with Mickoski.
Comments are closed for this post.