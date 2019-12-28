Notable career in the Army, but not a civilian – this comment was made by outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev after meeting with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in relation to Mickoski’s proposal for interim interior minister.

Although the two leaders of the main political parties VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM did not announce the name, the media has already published that it is Colonel Dragan Kovacki, commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade in the Army.