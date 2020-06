Facts of the day:

1. Zaev was saving Mijalkov in SPO’s “Empire” case, so that MPs could vote for the name change.

2. Zaev sacrifices his own people for power. Half of his party is quarantined, and he is pushing for elections.

3. The large number of new infections is due to the desire for snap elections.

4. Every family indebted for 1,500 euros and a budget hole of over one billion euros is life with empty pockets brought by SDSM, says VMRO-DPMNE.