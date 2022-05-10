Kristijan Stamenov, head of the Skopje ZOO, said that the institution faced an unprecedented attack in April, when two dozen people barged inside and cut locks and damaged cages, releasing some of the animals.
Stamenov said that the incident happened shortly before closing time on April 10t. The group, whose motive is uncertain, released some animals on the grounds of the ZOO.
This was reported to the Interior Ministry, and we instructed staff to be more vigilant, Stamenov said.
Comments are closed for this post.