Businessmen are not satisfied with the Government’s measures to deal with the covid crisis, and the people believe that Zaev showed poor results as Prime Minister, according to the ISPOS poll conducted in December 2021 on a sample of 1,023 respondents.

According to the results, a high 64% believe that the Government is not fighting corruption. The poll includes several questions, and in addition we present the results of some of them.

1. How do you assess the work of Zoran Zaev as Prime Minister of the country so far?

Bad work result 53%

Good work result 29%

2. How do you assess the Government’s fight against corruption so far?

Unsatisfactory 64%

Satisfactory 29%