Today’s testimony of the former Public Prosecutor Marko Zvrleski refuted all the claims of the prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska and her favorite witness Ninja that Mile Janakieski, Vladimir Atanasovski and Biljana Briskoska made agreements on punishments and verdicts.
Lawyer Mihajlo Apostolski had only a few brief questions about Zvrleski whether he knew the defendants, and especially his lawyer Atanasovski.
Zvreleski replied that he knew the defendants but only officially.
I met Vladimir Atanasovski only officially, but exactly when I do not remember. The reason for the meeting was official, while the defendant was the director of the Financial Intelligence Agency. I have not had another meeting, neither private nor official, said Zvrlevski.
After this testimony, as well as the other witnesses, it becomes clear that the accusation is weak and that Judge Ilija Trpkov has stronger evidence that the defendants did not commit the crime they are charged with – “terrorist threat to the constitutional order and security.”
Comments are closed for this post.