Today’s testimony of the former Public Prosecutor Marko Zvrleski refuted all the claims of the prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska and her favorite witness Ninja that Mile Janakieski, Vladimir Atanasovski and Biljana Briskoska made agreements on punishments and verdicts.

Lawyer Mihajlo Apostolski had only a few brief questions about Zvrleski whether he knew the defendants, and especially his lawyer Atanasovski.

Zvreleski replied that he knew the defendants but only officially.